Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): One person was killed and three others critically injured after a car lost control and hit a roadside tree at Wandoor in Kerala's Malappuram district on Saturday, said officials.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

