Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): Opposition leaders in Kerala staged a protest on Wednesday in front of Speaker A N Shamseer's office inside the Assembly complex alleged that he was protecting their rights in the House.

The opposition had moved an adjournment motion notice in the Assembly to discuss the attack against women on which the Speaker said it can not be considered.

Opposition legislators raised slogans and held up a banner saying 'Speaker should show justice'.

They staged a walk out from the House and marched to the Speaker's office in the same complex.

"We have boycotted the assembly and now we are protesting outside the speaker's office," an opposition legislator said.

The legistlators also clashed with the Watch and Ward personnel outside the Speaker's office.

During the assembly sesion, chief minister Pinrayi Vijayan gave a statement on the Brahmapuram fire.

Vijayan said that a special three-tier committee comprising scientific experts will be set up to conduct a probe the Kochi waste dump yard fire.

Speaking in the Assembly today, chief minister Vijayan said a Special Investigation Team of the State police will investigate the case registered related to the fire. A vigilance inquiry will also be conducted into the cause of the fire and the proceedings of the plant right starting the time of its inception, the chief minister said.

The eighth session of the 15th legislative assembly of Kerala began on January 23 and is schedled to end on March 30. (ANI)

