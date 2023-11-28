Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): Alleging misgovernance on multiple fronts, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), the main Opposition alliance in Kerala, is going to hold "public trials" against CPI(M)-led government in all assembly constituencies of the state, said the Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan.

"We are going to start a public trial against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF (Left Democratic Front) government. From 2nd December onwards, we are going to conduct trial meetings in each and every constituency," VD Satheesan told ANI here.

Also Read | Thailand Wedding Horror: 'Drunk' Groom Guns Down Wife, Three Others at Reception in Nam Khieo; Later Dies by Suicide.

Alleging that CM Vijayan is acting like a "king" forgetting that he is a democratically elected Chief Minister, Satheesan said that all the "victims" of the state government's actions will be invited to these public trials.

"He (CM) is acting just like a king, not as a democratic Chief Minister. He believes that he is a king. We have prepared a charge sheet against the government and all the victims of this government's actions will participate in these meetings," The Kerala LoP said.

Also Read | Bad Weather: At Least 16 Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Rain and Lightning in Delhi.

The public finance crisis, the dues in social security pensions, and the alleged extravaganza in the administration amid the exchequer trouble are some of the issues on which these 'public trials' against the government will be conducted.

Coming down heavily on the Kerala Cabinet's public outreach program "Nava Kerala Sadas", Satheesan said that the administration has suffered a great deal since the Chief Minister and all other Ministers are away from the Capital.

"You have to think that for 44 days, the Chief Minister and all other ministers are away from Thiruvananthapuram. In such a situation, what will be the situation of the government administration? The bureaucrats are also not in the Capital. They are also going on trips," VD Satheesan alleged.

As part of "Nava Kerala Sadas" which kicked off in the Kasaragod district on Kerala formation day on November 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues are on a 44-day tour of the State to hear the public directly, interact with opinion leaders of different political hues, and allow elected representatives to flag the issues of their constituents directly with the Council of Ministers.

Nava Kerala Sadas will conclude in the State capital, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 23.

VD Satheesan also sought a parallel in the "police excess" on a Youth Congress worker, when he protested against the Chief Minister waving a black flag, with police brutality on George Floyd in the US.

"George Floyd who died as a result of excessive police force said, 'Sir I am suffocating'. Joel, a youth congress worker from Kozhikode who protested against CM also said 'Sir, I am suffocating, please release me; while Police DCP K E Baiju used excessive force to strangle him,"

Joel, a youth congress worker from Kozhikode who protested against CM also said 'Sir, I am suffocating, please release me' while Police DCP KE Baiju used excessive force," VD Satheesan said.

"The distance from Minneapolis to Kozhikode is less," the LoP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)