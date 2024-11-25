Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 24 (ANI): As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is on the agenda of the government among sixteen bills for the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday, residents of Kochi have raised their concerns through a protest against the Act.

According to the people protesting, the Munambam community is facing hardship due to the Waqf Act. One of the protestors stated that they have been protesting for the last 33 days, following a non-violent approach.

Despite purchasing the property between 1988 and 1993 and residing there for over 150 years, the Waqf Board has now claimed ownership. The community has urged the government to review the Waqf Act and facilitate the return of their property.

"We are on the 33rd day of our protest and this is a fasting protest following the method of non-violence. Today, we brought an effigy of the Waqf Act. We are not against any particular religion, we are only against the Waqf Act which has to be amended... We need to amend the laws because we have to address certain issues which are deeply rooted in today's India," he told ANI.

"The Munambam people here are suffering due to this Act. In 1995, the act enabled the Waqf Board to claim this property. These fishermen have been living in this place for the last 150 years. They bought this property in 1988-1993. After 35 years of possessing this property, today they are asked to leave because the Waqf Board has entered this property into their registration. We expect that the Government will notice all these things and make the necessary changes to change the Waqf Act and enable us to reclaim this property," he added.

Meanwhile, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is listed for consideration and passing, is being examined by a joint committee of both Houses of Parliament. The panel is scheduled to submit its report during the winter session. Opposition members are seeking an extension of time for the panel to provide its report.

The winter session will begin on November 25 and will continue till December 20, with 19 sittings.

Since August 22 of this year, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, has held 25 meetings. The JPC has reviewed the work of six ministries and heard from 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards, and four minority commissions.

It is worth noting that the Waqf Act of 1995, which was created to regulate waqf properties, has long faced allegations of mismanagement, corruption and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The JPC is holding a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members and community representatives from different states and Union Territories, aiming for the most comprehensive reform possible. (ANI)

