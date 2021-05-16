New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Kerala on Sunday received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), the Ministry of Railways informed on Sunday.

The ministry also informed that the North-Central Railways region has crossed the delivery of more than 5000 MT of oxygen for further distribution.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, more than 9,440 MT of LMO has been delivered by the Railways in nearly 590 tankers to various states across the country so far.

"Nearly 150 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States. As many as 12 loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 970 MT of LMO in 55 tankers," the ministry said.

"Kerala received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 MT of load," it said.The ministry further said that so far 521 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2,325 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh and 1,228 MT in Haryana.

"As many as 389 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 118 MT in Kerala, 151 MT in Tamil Nadu, 116 MT in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3320 MT in Delhi," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)