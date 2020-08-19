Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 2,333 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the count of active cases to 17,382.

State Health Department said that the state has also reported 1,217 recoveries and seven deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients has gone up to 32,611.

India saw 64,531 new COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

