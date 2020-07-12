Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 12 (ANI): Kerala's state health department on Sunday reported 435 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,873.

Out of the total figure, 3,743 are active and 4,095 have recovered. So far, 31 COVID-related fatalities have been reported in the state.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case | Statement of Third Accused, Based in Dubai, Recovered Over Phone: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

According to Kerela's Health Minister KK Shailaja, out of the 435 positive cases in the last 24 hours, ten healthcare workers were also infected - four in Alappuzha district, two in Thiruvananthapuram district and one each in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakula, Kasargod districts. In addition, a DSC employee and a CISF personnel in Kannur district also tested positive.

Meanwhile, the number of tests being conducted has increased. In the last 24 hours, 13,478 samples were analysed.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Sachin Pilot Not to Attend Congress Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow, Reports Say 30 MLAs to Follow Him if He Quits.

Thirty new places were declared hotspots while three were exempted taking the total number of hotspots in the State to 222. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)