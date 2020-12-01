Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,375 new cases of COVID -19 and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the state government, 6,151 patients recovered today and total recoveries have gone up to 5, 44,864.

The state has 61,092 active cases and 2,270 patients have died due to the disease. (ANI)

