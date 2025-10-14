Kottayam (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): Following the suspected death by suicide of a young IT professional in Kerala, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Dakshin Kerala denied the allegations of sexual abuse, calling them "dubious and baseless."

Issuing a statement on Monday, RSS-Dakshin Kerala demanded an independent probe into his death and the allegations levelled against the Sangh in the reported suicide note.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal: EPFO Members Can Now Withdraw up to 100% of 'Eligible Balance' in Provident Fund Account.

Sangh said, "The unnatural death of Anandu Aji, one of our Swayamsevaks from Elikkulam at Kottayam District, is very much sad and unfortunate... RSS Kottayam also demands for comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading towards the unnatural death of Anandu Aji, along with the suicide note which appeared on Instagram and some Social Media Platforms, soon after his death."

"It contains some dubious and baseless allegations against the Sangh, which he claims as the cause of his Suicide... In a written petition filed with the District Police, RSS Kottayam calls for a thorough and impartial enquiry. We are of the firm opinion that an Independent inquiry will not only bring out the real cause of his unnatural death, but also ensure the innocence of RSS in this unfortunate incident also," the organisation said.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 14, 2025: Lodha Developers, HCLTech and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Sangh added that Anandu Aji's family was associated with the RSS for several years.

For several years, his family has been associated with the Sangh. Anandu's father, Late Sri. Aji was a Karyakartha of Sangh. At this sad and unfortunate moment, we firmly stand with the family and pray the Almighty to give solace to Anandu's soul," the statement read.

Earlier, Kerala State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the RSS has called for a thorough investigation, claiming a "conspiracy" to defame the Sangh.

"RSS is also demanding an investigation; it is their view that there is a deep conspiracy behind this to defame the RSS. They will issue a clear statement on this issue very soon... They have said there is a conspiracy; the person was not well," Chandrasekhar told reporters.

The incident sparked a political row after Congress levelled the allegations against the RSS, citing the IT professional's suicide note.

On Sunday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for a thorough investigation into "allegations of sexual abuse" against the RSS.

In a post on X, the Congress MP, citing his reported suicide message, claimed that the victim was abused by multiple members of the RSS and said that the leadership of the RSS must take immediate action on these allegations.

"The RSS must allow these allegations to be investigated fully. In his suicide message, Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS. He clearly stated that he was not the only victim and that rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. If true, then this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India. The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action; they must come clean. Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken," Priyanka Gandhi wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)