Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) on Tuesday seized 1.989 kilograms of smuggled gold bars and cut-pieces from two passengers traveling on a train from Chennai to Alleppey.

The seized gold has a market value of about Rs 1.04 crore.

Also Read | Cow Cabinet: Shivraj Singh Chouhan-Led Madhya Pradesh Government Forms New Cabinet For the Protection of Cows, Check Details.

As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the gold was secretly concealed in the waistbands of the duo.

In a similar incident earlier this week, the Kerala Air Intelligence Unit detected four capsules of gold compound weighing 674 grams from the possession of a passenger at Kannur International Airport. (ANI)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt To Form a ‘Cow Cabinet’ For the Protection of Cows in State: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 18, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)