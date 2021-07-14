Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday declared the results of class 10 board exams for the academic year 2020-21 and the total pass percentage stood at 99.47 percent.

A total of 4,19,651 students cleared the SSLC exam held recently, state Education Minister V Sivankutty said here.

The overall pass percentage was 99.47 per cent as against the 98.82 per cent last year, he said announcing the results.

The minister also said this was the first time the SSLC pass percentage crossed 99 per cent in the state.

"Out of the total 4,21,887 students (regular), who appeared for the examination, 4,19,651 have cleared.

As many as 1,21,318 students have scored A Plus in all subjects," he said.

While northern Kannur district has the highest pass per percentage of 99.85 per cent, Wayanad recorded the lowest with 98.13 per cent.

Malappuram district has the highest number of students who scored A Plus for all subjects.

A total of 2,214 schools achieved 100 per cent result for all students.

The Minister also congratulated students who achieved remarkable success and the teachers who supported them despite the crisis caused by the pandemic.

