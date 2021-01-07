New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a tweet, IMD stated, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours."

"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over southern peninsular India during next 2-3 days," the tweet added.

Parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra are also likely to witness scattered rainfall in the next two days.

"Under the influence of a trough in low level easterlies from Karnataka coast to Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Maharashtra during next two days," the IMD tweeted. (ANI)

