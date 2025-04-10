Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 10 (PTI) Kerala's growth in the tourism sector is poised to outpace the global average, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of a digital event calendar prepared by the tourism department, Riyas said Kerala is not just competing with other Indian states in the tourism sector, but also with countries around the world.

The calendar provides details of the state's festivals and celebrations, serving as a handy guide for visitors. It features 101 selected festivals, fairs, and other events scheduled between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

In addition, the calendar serves as a cultural guide for both domestic and international tourists, offering a glimpse into Kerala's rich heritage. It includes 75 videos, images, and succinct descriptions that vividly portray each event, allowing potential visitors to immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

The minister said Kerala's tourism sector has been on a steady upward trajectory since the Covid-19 pandemic, which had severely impacted global travel.

"Even when many major tourism markets around the world are yet to show consistent excellence, Kerala has recorded continuous growth through innovative projects and offerings, as reflected in the rising numbers of domestic and international tourists," he said.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran said that tourists can now better understand each festival through the videos, photos, and detailed information included in the digital calendar.

The calendar covers a variety of events, including notable temple festivals, church festivals, Uroos (in mosques), and more, with details on each event's location, date, and rituals.

It also highlights major festivals like Onam, Vishu, Bali Perunnal, and Easter, as well as Kerala's unique art forms, such as 'Vallamkali', 'Pulikali', 'Theyyam', 'Thira', and 'Padayani'.

Additionally, the calendar features events organised by the state government and the tourism department, an official release said.

