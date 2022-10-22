Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 22 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Friday alleged that the Vice Chancellors of Universities in the state were being used as "puppets" in the appointments of teachers in colleges.

This comes after the Supreme Court cancelled the order of appointment of MS Rajasree as Vice-Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in the state.

"The Supreme Court's verdict quashing the appointment of the Technical University Vice Chancellor is a setback for the state government. The government is making Vice Chancellors as puppets in the appointments of teachers in the universities," said Satheesan.

He also slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and claimed that the current party's approach was having dire effects on education.

"Technical university appointments were made in violation of procedures. The reappointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University was also done similarly. There was a heavy backlash from the Supreme Court. The state government's approach is to destroy higher education," he added.

He also cleared his stance on the alleged involvement of a Congress MLA in a sexual assault incident and said, " The party will take action immediately. We will not interfere in the liberty of the complainant. I did not say that the allegation was politically motivated."

The LoP also accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of neutralizing police in the state and said, "It is the Chief Minister who neutralizes the police in Kerala. The SHO is controlled by the Area Secretary of CPIM. CPIM is even conniving with drug cartels. CPIM has given the district secretary the power to control the commissioner."

Earlier on September 17, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that all the appointments in the universities will be made on the basis of merit and he will not give the authority to appoint vice-chancellors to the state government as it amounts to "executive interference".

"Everything will be considered on merit. The government cannot be given the power to appoint the Vice Chancellors. I am saying it clearly, this will amount to executive interference," said Khan said on the matter of the University Laws Amendment Bill. (ANI)

