Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 10 lakh mark on Sunday, with the addition of 4,612 new cases, while 15 fatalities took the toll to 3,985, the state government said.

As many as 4,692 people have recovered in the last 24 hours ending 2 pm on Sunday and 63,484 were under treatment for the infection,

The cumulative caseload rose to 10,04,135, while total recoveries touched 9,36,398, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

A total of 61,483 samples were tested during this period and the test positivity rate was 7.46 per cent

So far 1,05,88,079 samples have been sent for testing.

Malappuram accounted for most number of cases with 630, Kottayam came next with 532, Kozhikode 476 and Pathanamthiita 465.

None of the UK returnees tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours and the number remained at 82. Seventy of them have recovered

The new variant strain had been found in 10 returnees.

Of the fresh positive cases, 42 are health workers, 104 had come from outside the state, and 4,173 were infected through contact.

At least 2,48,669 are under observation in various districts, including 10,124 in hospitals.

