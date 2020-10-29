Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief over the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, saying his death is an irreparable loss for the BJP and Indian politics.

Keshubhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP in Gujarat, died in Ahmedabad on Thursday after prolonged illness.

The BJP veteran was the state chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001.

In a condolence message, Khattar said Patel's death is an irreparable loss for BJP and for the Indian politics, especially for Gujarat.

