New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Almost a week since three members of a family were killed in West Delhi's Hari Nagar, a man alleged to be the key conspirator in the murders and his two other accomplices were arrested from Bihar on Sunday, police said.

Amit Mehto, 18, and his accomplices - Ramjaan, 19, and Saurabh, 20 – were nabbed from their relatives' house in Bihar, they said.

Police recovered Rs 3.95 lakh in cash, three expensive watches, four high-end mobile phones, including 3 purchased from robbed money, jewellery, and other articles from their possession.

Sameer Ahuja, 38, his wife Shalu, 35, and their maid, Sapna, 33, were found dead in their house in Hari Nagar on Tuesday.

The women were found with their throats slit at a salon, run by Shalu Ahuja on the ground floor of the house.

Sameer Ahuja's body was found on the first floor with several wounds on his face and head.

The couple's minor daughter, who was sleeping in the first floor hall, was unharmed.

On the same day, three other accused, identified Manish Kumar, 20, and Sachin, 19, both residents of Najafgarh, and Sujeet, 21, a resident of Uttam Nagar, had been arrested in connection with the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the police continued tracking the activities of absconding three accused who were found to be in Jaipur, but they managed to flee to Bihar before the team reached Jaipur.

Further interrogation of three accused earlier arrested led to a lead in possible hideouts of their other accomplices in the murders, he said.

"On the basis of systematic and effective technical surveillance it was revealed that all three accused fled to Bihar. Traps were laid and today, our team conducted a raid with the help of respective local police from Bihar and nabbed accused Ramjaan, Saurabh, and Amit Mehto," the DCP said.

Bansal said it has emerged that Amit Mahto and his girlfriend worked at the salon.

They were sacked after Ahujas got to know about their love affair around 15 days ago. They had also been berated by Sameer Ahuja, he said.

The two then decided to take revenge for the humiliation and plotted the murder of Ahuja couple, he added.

