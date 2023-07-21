New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday extended his greetings to Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday, appreciating the wit and humour of the Congress President.

During the proceedings of the Upper House, Dhankhar, while extending his greetings, said that Kharge’s humour changes even the oppressive weather.

“Hon’ble Members, I take the opportunity to wish birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Member of this august House since June 2020. Shri Kharge had been Union Cabinet Minister, Member of Lok Sabha (two terms), Minister in Government of Karnataka and has been Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly for nine terms, from 1972-2009,” Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman further said that the House has witnessed the wit and humour of Kharge, so he himself has done.

“The House has witnessed his wit and humour and I have also so tasted. Kharge ji ka humour satate huye mausam ko bhi badal deta hai (Khargeji’s humour even changes the oppressive weather),” Dhankhar said.

“Once again, I wish him a very happy birthday on behalf of the entire House. May he be ever blessed!” he added.

Kharge, who is also president of the Opposition Congress party, was born on this day (July 21) in 1942.

Dhankhar further extended his wishing to Joginipally Santosh Kumar, a Member of this House since April 2018 on his birthday.

“Known for his “Green India Challenge” Shri Santosh Kumar also figures in the Limca Book of Records for a record number of saplings with the participation of over sixteen thousand people in Adilabad. On my own and your behalf, I wish him a long, healthy and happy life,” the Upper House Chairman said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also did not forget to wish the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life", Modi, who was among the first to wish Kharge, wrote in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also greeted Kharge.

"A very happy birthday to Congress President, @Kharge ji. Your hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you much love and good health,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Wishing Congress President, Shri. @kharge Ji a very very happy birthday, good health and happiness,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"Your wisdom and experience are a source of strength for all congressmen and women across the country,” she added. (ANI)

