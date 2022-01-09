Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act impartially in the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "We request Election Commission to act impartially. Let's see how they act. Some people act as per their own wishes many times, so it's difficult to predict how much impartiality will be there."

Kharge's request came after the ECI on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for a two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi.

The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. "There is equitable distribution of seats for Uttar Pradesh in seven phases. Voting phases move West-to-East in terms of state's geographic spread," he said.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will go for polls on February 14 along with the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

The polling in Manipur on February 27 and March 3 will coincide with the fifth and sixth phases of the Uttar Pradesh election. (ANI)

