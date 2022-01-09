Ludhiana, January 9: A 38-year-old man was arrested for the murder of a 65-year-old daily wager identified as Shinder Singh who was working with the forest department in Ludhiana.

Police said the accused, Ashraf Ali of Malerkotla who runs a photo studio, is the lover of the victim's daughter and had eyes on the family's property.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Singh, a resident of Dehlon village, used to work as a daily wager for the forest department. His family friend Ashraf Ali, a resident of Malerkotla, has been arrested for allegedly murdering him by attacking him with an axe.

It has come to fore that Ali was in a relationship with Singh’s daughter, who had separated from her spouse. Singh knew about their relationship, and he never raised any objection to it. Singh’s daughter, who had separated from her husband, wanted to solemnise marriage with Ali. She wanted to live with him in separate accommodation, but he was eyeing her family’s house.

"Since Shinder was the lone male member in the family of four, the accused thought that it would be easy to take over the property once he got him out of the way," the report quoted a police officer as saying.

On December 23, Singh left home for painting trees along Butahari Canal. Ali arrived at the spot and liquor with him. Later, Ali allegedly attacked him with an axe, leading to injuries that resulted in his death. The next day, the sexagenarian dead body was found near the canal. The accused, in order to avoid suspicion, assisted the victim’s daughters in performing his last rites. He, however, later panicked and fled, triggering suspicion.

