New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government on Saturday of surrendering Indian territory to China and said the BJP has transformed itself into the "Beijing Janata Party".

"In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP government lets China to build villages. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP government showcases Chinese airport as its own.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: 2 South African Nationals Test Positive for COVID-19 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

"In Ladakh, government surrenders and cedes our territory to Chinese. BJP has transformed into Beijing Janata Party," the senior Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

The Congress has been criticising the government over Chinese incursions in Ladakh and Uttarakhand and now in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Domestic Flight Operations Start from UP’s Kushinagar Airport.

The opposition party has also been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against China and reclaim Indian territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)