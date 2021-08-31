Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday congratulated Singhraj Adhana for winning a bronze medal in shooting at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore and a government job for him.

Adhana claimed the bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event of the Paralympics.

The chief minister said the shooter has won the hearts of the people of Haryana and the whole of India.

In a statement, he congratulated Adhana and wished him a bright future.

The 39-year-old shooter, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter.

