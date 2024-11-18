New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said states and Union territories have played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

In a statement, the housing and urban affairs ministry said that the minister highlighted the PMAY-U 2.0 Scheme, its impact on the economy and allied sectors, creation of more than three crore estimated employment opportunities for people.

Khattar inaugurated the national workshop on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) here.

He emphasised the effective implementation of PMAY-U 2.0 and responsive governance so that the benefits reach the last mile, impacting every eligible family positively.

Khattar said housing for all is of immense importance.

"Everyone dreams of having a home, and your own house brings a lot of happiness in your lives. The prime minister brought the PMAY scheme for the people to make their dream of owning a pucca house true. I salute the PM for this visionary scheme to transform the lives of people," the statement quoted him as saying at the event.

Lauding the efforts of the states and Union territories, the minister said they have played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of PMAY-U. He added that their tireless efforts are also required in the implementation of PMAY-U 2.0.

