A bizarre incident happened when FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez's Goal was disallowed during the La Liga 2024-25 match against Real Madrid on Sunday. The star footballer had scored a brilliant fifth goal for Barcelona, but a VAR check ruled out his goal for a handball in the build-up. Talking about the El Clasico match, Barcelona thrashed Madrid 4-3 after Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick went in vain. Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick in Vain As Raphinha, Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal Score to Help Blaugrana Secure Fourth El-Clasico Victory of Season.

Fermin Lopez Cancelled Goal Video

🚨🎥 Even if it is not counted because of corruption but we as fans will consider it as the iconic goal scored by Fermin Lopez. pic.twitter.com/qbHCddPeSn — Bᴀʀᴄ̧ᴀVᴇʀsᴇ (@BarcaVerse_) May 11, 2025

