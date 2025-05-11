Content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing online backlash after a now-deleted Instagram post where he addressed "Pakistani brothers and sisters," expressing a desire for peace and saying he holds no hatred toward them. While allegedly acknowledging the love he has received from Pakistanis, he blamed Pakistan’s military and intelligence agency, ISI, for fueling tensions and harming both nations. Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks sparked criticism on social media, with users accusing him of being unpatriotic and calling for action against him. “Ranveer Allahbadia @BeerBicepsGuy making money on Indian soil, using Indian viewers and crying for living in Pak. Indian government must help by sending him to Pak. People who can't stand with India, for our people is a traitor (sic),” one user wrote. “Ek baar gaali kha ke nahi sudhra hai… (he did not learn his lesson),” added another. Ranveer Allahbadia ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show Controversy: Supreme Court Allows YouTuber-Podcaster To Resume ‘The Ranveer Show’ to With Content Restriction.

Ranveer Allahbadia Hails Indian Military

Jai Hind ♥️🇮🇳 Love You Indian Armed Forces. Beware ISI & Pakistan Military. pic.twitter.com/hGoYbwtN50 — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) May 10, 2025

BeerBiceps Slammed

Ranveer Allahbadia shared this post on Instagram but quickly deleted it after facing backlash. pic.twitter.com/UGhVvWO1pU — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) May 10, 2025

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash

Any person who goes on his Ranveer Allahbadia podcast should be boycotted. This MF is nothing more than a clout chaser. pic.twitter.com/m11naAdwlt — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) May 10, 2025

'Any Person Who Goes on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Podcast Should Be Boycotted'

We expect influencers to speak up against Pakistan, but instead, ranveer allahbadia chooses this. This is an utterly shameful act.#OperationSindoor #IndianArmy #IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/xyJ3MFfWUr — Harsh Patel (@Harshpatel1408) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)