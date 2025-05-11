In his first Sunday noon address since ascending to the papacy, Pope Leo XIV made a heartfelt appeal for peace, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the release of hostages in Gaza. The pontiff's message, delivered from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, focused on the ongoing humanitarian crises that continue to devastate both regions. According to the Associated Press, Pope Leo XIV urged global leaders to set aside conflict and prioritise human life. What Is Traditional Sunday Blessing That Popes Deliver in St Peter’s Square? Know All About It As New Pope Leo XIV To Deliver His First Such Prayer After Being Elected.

Pope Leo XIV Appeals for Peace in Ukraine and Gaza

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine, ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza in first Sunday noon appeal, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2025

