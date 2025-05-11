Mumbai, May 11: Mark your calendars, skywatchers! The ethereal Flower Moon is set to bloom in the night sky on May 12, 2025, casting its soft, silvery glow. Known for its poetic charm and seasonal significance, this year’s May full moon brings a twist — it’s a micromoon, appearing smaller and dimmer than usual but no less enchanting.

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or simply someone who loves a moonlit night, this is one lunar show on May 12 you won’t want to miss. The Flower Moon will rise in all its delicate beauty and remain visible for days, giving skywatchers around the world a chance to soak in its serene splendour. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to catch the full Flower Moon 2025.

When and Where to Watch the May 12 Full Moon

In New York, the Flower Moon will make its grand entrance above the southeastern horizon at 8:30 p.m. EDT on May 12 (that’s 00:30 GMT on May 13).

When and Where to Watch the Flower Moon in India

In India, moon lovers can look up starting 6:26 a.m. IST on May 13, when the Flower Moon reaches peak illumination.

For the clearest views, find an open spot with unobstructed horizons — a rooftop, a park, or a hillside — and let nature take care of the rest. Apps like SkySafari or Star Walk 2 can help pinpoint the moon’s rise time for your exact location.

Why It’s Called the Flower Moon?

May’s full moon is traditionally called the Flower Moon — a name that blossoms from Native American and European traditions. As spring takes hold and wildflowers burst into bloom, this lunar event celebrates the vibrant renewal of life on Earth. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name is credited to the Algonquin people, reflecting the floral abundance of this time of year.

While May’s moon may not dominate the sky with its usual size, its subtlety is part of the charm. A micromoon occurs when the full moon coincides with apogee— the point in the moon’s orbit farthest from Earth. That means this Flower Moon will look about 14% smaller and 30% dimmer than a typical full moon. But rest assured — its delicate presence will still be more than enough to stir hearts and ignite camera shutters.

