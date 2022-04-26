New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the municipal corporation of Faridabad to continue with handing over of allotment letters of EWS flats under a rehabilitation scheme for residents of Khori village to eligible applicants. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, however, said that the handing over of allotment letters will be subject to a stability certificate.

"Counsel for corporation submits that corporation has taken steps to ensure that possession letters will be issued to concerned persons commencing from April 30, 2022 and process of handing over the letters will be completed at the earliest.

"He further submits that the concerned expert team has inspected the structures and the stability certificate is likely to be issued in another one week's time. Considering this for the time being we give time to the corporation to continue with handing over allotment letters clearly which will be subject to a stability certificate. The physical possession can only be taken thereafter," the bench also comprising justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said.

On afforestation activities, the bench directed the state forest department to issue appropriate instructions as per the request letter sent by the corporation in two days.

The top court also asked the corporation to request the secretary home department of Haryana to render assistance for the follow-up action.

The matter is listed for the next hearing on May 10.

The apex court had earlier said that municipal corporation of Faridabad is liable to pay solatium of Rs 2,000 per month to those who are eligible to get EWS flats under a rehabilitation scheme for residents of Khori village, where unauthorised structures coming under the Aravali forest area were demolished until issuance of possession letter.

It had directed the Superintendent of Police, Faridabad, to provide necessary assistance to the corporation to ensure that no encroachment or misutilisation of the area or plot in question takes place in future.

The apex court is seized of the pleas which raised the issue regarding forest and non-forest land in reference to interplay between provisions of the PLPA 1900, the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and the land which forms part of development plan under the Faridabad Complex (Regulation and Development) Act, 1971.

In a status report filed earlier in the top court, the municipal corporation of Faridabad had given details including that of the modified timeline for the process of allotment under the rehabilitation scheme to eligible applicants of Khori 'jhuggis'.

On June 7 last year, the top court had directed Haryana and Faridabad municipal corporation to remove all encroachments, consisting of around 10,000 residential constructions, in the Aravali forest area near the village, saying land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law and talk of fairness.

