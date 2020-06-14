India News | Kin of Deceased Killed in Firing by Nepalese Security Personnel Seeks Justice

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): Family members of the deceased, who was killed in firing by Nepalese security personnel, have urged the state and Central governments to provide them justice.

Santosh Kumar, whose elder brother was killed in the firing on Friday, said: "I was there. Nepal Police fired and my brother lost his life...We demand justice. SP, BDO, SDO came here. We have been given Rs 23,000."

Kumar requested the "state and Central governments" to provide justice to his elder brother's wife, who is expecting a child. He informed that his elder brother got married in 2018.

He further slammed Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for "careless attitude" saying his brother's life could have been saved if they had arrived on the site.

"SSB jawans were stationed 200 m from the site of the incident. They saw the incident but still did not go there. My brother's life would not have been lost if SSB reached on time," he said.

According to him, Nepal security personnel came inside the Indian border. "They were 20-25 people," he said.

Politicians visited the victim's family to express their sympathies with the kin of the deceased.

BJP leader, Gayatri Devi said: "This is tragic. We are saddened. I am a woman too and I can understand what a woman goes through."

She condemned Nepal Police for the incident. "What Nepal Police has done is condemnable. They have done it at the behest of China. For us, with Nepal, it was a question of "Beti-Roti". The incident has taken place because of China," she said.

A Youth Congress leader, while speaking about the incident said: "This is very unfortunate as India-Nepal shares "Beti-Roti" relationship. India has always helped Nepal whenever the need arises. People from Nepal come for treatment. Nepal's economy is also heavily dependent on India." (ANI)

