Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Relatives of a man who was allegedly killed after being hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Andhra Pradesh Tourism minister and MLA M. Srinivasa Rao staged a protest on Wednesday outside the minister's house in Seethammadhara in the state's Visakhapatnam district.

Protestors demanded justice for the family of the deceased who has been identified as Suryanarayana. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

Later the minister met the relatives and assured of providing ex-gratia.

"I wasn't in the convoy vehicle. I was in another minister's vehicle. But I have given assurance for compensation and job to a family member," said minister Srinivasarao.

Meanwhile, the incident that took place on the National Highway 16, was reported on Tuesday under Airport Police Station limits.

Airport Police Inspector Uma Kanth said a case has been registered under Section 304 (A) and an investigation has begun. (ANI)

