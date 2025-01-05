Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): As Maha Kumbh nears its commencement date, the religious festivities can be witnessed in the region and across the Sangam (confluence of Ganga and Yamuna). Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri of Kinnar Akhara performed a fire ritual (Havan), praying that the holy celebrations of Kumbh remain divine, grand and safe.

"Maha Kumbh will be grand. We performed Havan in our Akhara for the safety (of people) in Maha Kumbh. It was a special Havan for Maa Baglamukhi, one of the 10 Mahavidyas, where the religious ritual was performed with mustard seeds. We prayed to Maa Baglamukhi for the Kumbh to remain divine, grand and safe. The government was making efforts to accommodate 40 crore people here and we prayed for their safe journey," Kaushalya Nand Giri said.

The Maha Kumbh is expected to draw a massive crowd of around 40 crore people, posing a significant challenge for crowd management.

Speaking on the preparations for the Maha Kumbh, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, Shashikant Tripathi told ANI, "... The Civil Administration has given us an estimate that around 40 crore people will reach Prayagraj during the Kumbh Mela... Crowd management is a big subject for us."

The North Central Railway has devised a plan to ensure a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims. The uni-directional movement to prevent chaos and congestion, the movement of people will be kept uni-directional, avoiding criss-cross movements.

Moreover, passengers will be directed to the 'Yatri-Kendra' before proceeding to their respective platforms, reducing confusion and congestion.

Meanwhile, as the preparations for Maha Kumbh keep the administration and people exuberant, several people are showcasing their talent in different ways.

After Chhotu Baba, who has become famous for not taking a bath in 32 years, and Chabhi wale Baba, who roams around with a 20-kilogram key, another person known as 'E-rickshaw Baba' has become the centre of attraction at the holy festival.

Mahant Om, popularly known as 'E-rickshaw Baba', arrived from Delhi on a customised three-wheeler to attend the Maha Kumbh. It took him nearly 13 days to reach Prayagraj in his electric vehicle.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

For Maha Kumbh, the administration has opted for technological tools along with the deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of the devotees. ADG (Fire Department) Padmaja Chauhan informed that the administration has increased the manpower and has deployed Quick Response Vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) that can run on any kind of terrain, firefighting robots and fire mist bikes.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

