Hyderabad, January 5: In a heartwarming act of compassion, passengers aboard a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus came to the aid of a pregnant woman who went into labour while en route to the hospital. The passengers worked together to help deliver the baby in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

According to a report by Times Of India, Mariamma, a resident of Nandiginne village in Ketidoddi Mandal, was travelling with her family on an RTC bus to the government hospital in Gadwal. During the journey, she began experiencing labour pains. Responding quickly, the bus driver, Narendra Goud, stopped the vehicle by the roadside. He and conductor Kishore Kumar requested all passengers to disembark, while female passengers were asked to assist Mariamma in safely delivering her baby. Telangana: Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl on TGSRTC Bus in Bahadurpura With the Help of Bus Conductor and Fellow Women Passengers (See Pics).

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar commended the Gadwal bus depot team, including driver G Narendar Goud and conductor Kishore Kumar, for their compassionate actions and dedication to serving passengers. Their prompt response and sensitivity turned a challenging situation into a heartwarming example of public service, earning them widespread appreciation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).