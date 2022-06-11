New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Foreign envoys in an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday asked several questions related to the partly including its approach towards Muslims, the poll plan for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Heads of Missions from 13 countries interacted with Nadda at the party's central office.

This is the fourth such interaction event with the BJP chief as part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's national president on BJP's Foundation Day on April 6.

Speaking to ANI, party leader Vijay Chauthaiwale said that JP Nadda has interacted with 47 Heads of Missions in the last two months since the party started this program on April 6.

"The interaction session was followed by questions by many Ambassadors and High Commissioners. There were questions on how BJP approaches the Muslims? How are women engaged in the party at every level and what special effort does party make so that there is maximum representation of women in the hierarchy?" said Chauthaiwale.

He said there were also questions about how in such a big country like India BJP is reaching the grassroot level.

"They also asked about how is BJP able to reach at grassroot level? How BJP is different from other political parties? And what poll plank BJP will fight 2024 Lok Sabha election?" he added.

On how the BJP approaches the Muslims, Chauthaiwala said, "JP Nadda has clearly said that first of all, we don't do vote bank politics. Second we don't discriminate on the basis of caste and religion. Our development schemes are there for every citizen and they have benefited every citizen irrespective of religion or region and also we respect and approach every citizen with equal rights and equal empathy."

In today's interaction mostly the nine European countries and four non-European countries were present. The interaction as usual started with the welcome remark by Rajya Vardhan Rathore and it was followed by a documentary and then opening remarks by JP Nadda where he described the party ideology.

Nadda emphasized on nationalism and antyodaya and described the party structure in the various frontal organizations and departments.

He also described how he would like to take forward this "Know BJP "programme by enhancing the party-to-party interaction in future.

"In earlier meeting the Heads had asked about how BJP is managing such a big party, how party is managing technology, about social media management, how BJP reaches small villages with direct benefit schemes, about the BJP functions and about minorities," said Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Heads of Missions from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, United Kingdom, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal and Thailand were present at today's "Know BJP" campaign. (ANI)

