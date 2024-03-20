Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 19 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard has successfully carried out the rescue operation of eight survivors from the sunken boat MSV VararthaRajan on Tuesday. The ship remained untraceable for a period of three days.

"Indian Coast Guard has successfully carried out the rescue operation of eight survivors from the sunken boat MSV VararthaRajan (CLR 192). The boat was en route from Agatti to Androth on a routine inter-island passage when it encountered a technical malfunction and water seepage, causing it to drift and remain untraceable for a period of three days," PRO Defence Kochi said.

PRO Defence Kochi further said that as the boat had been overdue for over 72 hours, the ICG promptly initiated an air-sea coordinated rescue operation on March 18.

"With exceptional efficiency, all survivors of the sunken boat were swiftly located and safely rescued by the crew of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Saksham. Following an initial medical examination, the survivors are now being handed over to the fisheries department," PRO Defence Kochi further said.

In line with their commitment to aiding distressed mariners, the India Coast Guard consistently upholds their motto of Vayam Raksham, PRO Defence Kochi added. (ANI)

