Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police along with the Jharkhand Police unearthed a local firearms manufacturing unit in the neighbouring state on Sunday and arrested six persons, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint police team of the two states busted the active firearms unit operating inside a house at Chapriawan in Giridih, he said.

"Five workers and the owner of the factory were arrested during the raid," the officer said.

Ten pieces of semi-finished improvised firearms and other equipment were among the items seized during the operation, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

