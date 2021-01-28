Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) A POCSO court in Kolkata on Wednesday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for sodomising a 14-year-boy last year.

The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict and, in default, he will undergo six more months of rigorous imprisonment. The fine should be used for meeting his medical expenses and rehabilitation of such victims, Special Judge Chinmay Chattopadhyay said in the order.

The court also directed the West Bengal government to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

The boy, a resident of Narkeldanga area of North Kolkata, was sodomised for months last year by the convict who is his neighbour.

The police arrested him after local people caught him in the act and the boy's father filed a complaint on December 2.

