Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The much-awaited approval for the commencement of services in the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of Kolkata Metro's Orange Line was accorded by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), an official said here on Thursday.

CCRS Janak Kumar Garg conducted the mandatory inspection of the stretch on Wednesday, he said.

The CCRS accorded his authorisation for the commencement of passenger traffic services between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations of Orange Line after the inspection, he said.

The Kolkata Metro will intimate the Railway Board about receiving the authorisation, following which it will give the go-ahead for the commencement of commercial services in the stretch, the official said.

This 5.4-km truncated stretch is part of the under-construction 32-km-long Kavi Subhash-NSCBI Airport route, known as the Orange Line.

Meanwhile, after a detailed inspection of the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch of the East-West Metro, the CCRS suggested putting up proper signages for guiding passenger movement between the Howrah railway station and Howrah metro station, the official said.

The Kolkata Metro will comply with the observations and file a compliance report to the CCRS for getting the final nod for starting commercial services between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations of the Green Line as early as possible, he said.

