Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) Kolkata Metro will operate more trains on the Purple Line, bringing down the interval between two services from 50 minutes to 22 minutes, officials said on Saturday.

The isolated Purple Line is at present operational between Joka and Majerhat in the south-western part of the city. Construction is on from Majerhat to Esplanade, where it will meet the Blue Line and Green Line, joining the rest of the metro network.

From Monday, a total of 40 services will be operated on the Joka-Majerhat section at intervals of 22 minutes, officials said.

Earlier, 18 services were being operated at intervals of 50 minutes, they said.

The Purple Line remains shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

