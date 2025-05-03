New Delhi, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended condolences to those who lost their lives in the stampede that occurred during the Lairai Devi temple festivities in Shirgao village. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday as a large number of devotees had gathered for the annual yatra. According to sources, at least six people lost their lives, and over 30 were injured in the stampede.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. PM Modi also spoke with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and reviewed the situation in detail, offering full support from the Centre during this difficult time. CM Sawant personally visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured.

Later, posting on X, the Chief Minister said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken." Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that all district hospitals are on high alert and fully equipped to handle the emergency. He added that the medical infrastructure at Goa Medical College (GMC) and other district hospitals has been strengthened and placed on high alert.

The stampede occurred during the Shri Lairai Yatra, an annual religious event that draws over 50,000 devotees to the temple in North Goa. A highlight of the centuries-old ritual is the participation of barefoot 'dhonds' who walk across a bed of burning embers in a symbolic act of devotion. The sheer number of attendees and a sudden surge in the crowd reportedly led to the deadly stampede.

Preliminary reports point towards severe overcrowding and insufficient crowd management arrangements as potential causes behind the stampede. The situation turned chaotic due to a downward slope on a stretch of the route, where the crowd reportedly surged forward rapidly, leading to a crush.

