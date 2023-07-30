Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) In a swift rescue operation, police freed city-based businessman Rajmul Sheikh from his captors near Digha in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district within 48 hours.

According to police, Sheikh, a resident of North Panchannagram, was abducted from Tiljala here on July 27 before being rescued on July 29.

Police said his family had received a ransom call demanding Rs 30 lakh.

Tiljala police station investigating officer Uttam Kumar Kundu told PTI that they received the abduction complaint around 9pm on July 28.

"We tracked the number from which the ransom call was made and analysed CCTV camera footage to gather clues. A police team in collaboration with officers from Lal Bazaar, Kolkata's police headquarters, headed towards Digha the next day," he said.

"During a naka checking near Digha, the kidnappers panicked and fled, leaving Sheikh behind,” he said.

"Police then launched a manhunt and arrested four kidnappers," Kundu said.

