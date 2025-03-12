Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) In the backdrop of the recent student unrest inside the Jadavpur University campus, the Kolkata Police has written to the varsity authorities seeking a place to set up a police outpost there, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

This is to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace inside the campus, he added.

"A letter from Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar was sent to the Registrar of Jadavpur University asking them to find a place inside the university campus to set up a police outpost," the officer said.

Protests erupted following campus violence on March 1, when two students were injured after a car in Education Minister Bratya Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past them during a melee.

Police have lodged an FIR against Basu, the person driving his vehicle and another professor, Om Prakash Mishra, in connection with the trouble at the JU on that day.

The police officers had earlier spoken to Basu's driver, Rehan Molla and Mishra.

