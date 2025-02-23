Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Initial probe into the deaths of two women and a teenage girl of a Kolkata family indicated that the younger brother had "murdered" them, a senior police officer of the investigating team said on Sunday.

The three members of the Dey family were found dead inside their Tangra residence on February 19, while three others - two brothers and the son of one of them - were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar on Eastern Metropolitan bypass in the southern part of the city early Wednesday.

Two brothers – Pranay and Prasun Dey – lived in that house in the eastern part of Kolkata with their wives Sudeshna and Romi, respectively. Pranay's son and Prasun's daughter were the other occupants of the house.

The injured boy in his statement to the police claimed that it was his uncle who had "killed" his mother, aunt and cousin, he said.

"The circumstantial evidence also indicated that the younger brother has played a vital role in murdering two women and the girl. But there is evidence that the elder brother Pranay was very much with him in the plotting the killings," the officer said.

The teenage girl, who came to know about the plot, denied consuming the porridge which was spiked with sleeping and high blood pressure pills, and was forced to gulp it, he said.

"That was the reason she had several bruises around her lips and other marks due to the injuries following the beating," he said, adding that the boy, who was in the hospital was questioned separately.

The police came to know about the deaths in the house from one of the three injured occupants of the car. They have found that the family, which used to operate a tannery business, was in financial difficulties.

