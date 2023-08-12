Kota (RJ) Aug 12 (PTI) In a bid to check the rising cases of suicide by coaching students in Kota, the district administration here will conduct psychological tests of coaching students every fortnight, officials said.

The tests will help in finding out suicidal tendencies among students so that they could be provided with timely counselling.

The decision was taken at a district level meeting with representatives of coaching institutes, hostels and other stakeholders on Saturday to review the implementation of guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels.

"We are going to conduct psychological test every fortnight of every coaching student, whether he is in coaching institute, hostel or PG," Kota district collector OP Bunkar told media after the review meeting.

The psychological test is meant to ascertain psychological status of the student and experts will provide counselling if needed, he said.

Kota city SP Sharad Choudhary recommended the formation of a delegation of parents whose children are studying in Kota and stressed that the proposed delegation keep in touch with the district administration regarding their children. It would also ensure participation of parents of the students in its efforts to check suicides among students, he said.

District collector Bunkar also directed the officials for strict implementation of guidelines for coaching institutes, hostels and PGs. Ensure that rooms in every hostel and PGs are equipped with security device so that deaths by hanging could be averted, he said. The collector also asked compulsory Sunday off in coaching institutes and there should not be any test on that day.

Notably, 19 cases of suicide, including 3 in first 10 days of this month, by coaching students have so far been reported in the coaching hub this year since January.

