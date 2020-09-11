New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Defence Ministry has selected KPMG Advisory Services-led consortium for assisting in the process of corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

The KPMG-led consortium would also have Khaitan and Co Ltd as a member.

Also Read | ‘Coronavirus is Over’, Claims Dilip Ghosh, Bengal BJP President as He Accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of Imposing Lockdowns so That BJP Cannot Hold Meetings & Rallies.

The Department of Defence Production on July 6, 2020, had issued an Expression of Interest cum Request for Proposal (EOI cum RFP) for engaging a consultancy agency for the corporatisation of OFB.

The agency would be tasked with the duty of providing strategic and implementation management consulting services to assist the MoD.

Also Read | Vinoba Bhave 125th Birth Anniversary: Quotes by Acharya Bhave Who Translated Bhagwad Gita Into The Marathi Language as ‘Geetai’.

After evaluation of the bids, the Department selected KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd with Khaitan and Co Ltd as a consortium member, as the consultancy agency for the project.

"The contract with the Consultancy Agency would be signed shortly and subsequently, the Consultancy Agency would commence its services as per the Terms and Conditions of the contract," a release by MoD said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)