Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to hold the legislature session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi for 10 days from December 4. "The state Legislature session will take place from December 4 at Belagavi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was entrusted in the last cabinet meeting to decide. It will be a ten-day session," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting. The cabinet also decided to organise a national-level conference on the Indian Constitution on November 26. "As part of the Constitution Day, a national-level conclave called 'Constitution and National Integration Conference' will be organised on November 26. The cabinet decided to allocate Rs 18 crore for the purpose. The Social Welfare Department will organise the event," Patil said. The cabinet gave the nod to the School Education and Literacy Department's proposal to set up innovation labs at 73 Karnataka Public Schools, and 50 model schools in the 'Aspirational Taluks' in order to provide essential facilities to make students innovative and practical. The government has earmarked Rs 20 crore for this project.

It also approved purchasing 124 buses at a cost of Rs 61.2 crore for the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC). It also decided to re-launch the ambitious 'Krishi Bhagya' scheme; a Rs 100 crore budget has been sanctioned which will be implemented in rain-fed areas in 106 Taluks of 24 districts. The agriculture department's proposal to set up 300 hi-tech harvester hubs in a phased manner to strengthen the 'Krishi Yantra Dhara Kendra' too got the cabinet nod. This fiscal, 100 hi-tech harvester hubs will be established at an investment of up to Rs one crore each including administrative expense of Rs five lakh, the Minister said.

Also Read | Dehradun Robbery: Robbers Strike at Jewellery Store, Decamp With Valuables Worth Rs 15 Crore.

Since Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is retiring at the end of this month, the cabinet had a discussion on appointing the next Chief Secretary on a seniority basis, Patil said.

He also said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was entrusted with the task of selecting the right candidate.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)