Belagavi, Dec 21: Speculations are rife that Karnataka cabinet meet on Thursday is likely to take a decision on demand for higher reservation by the Panchamasali Lingayats community.

The move is significant ahead of assembly polls by April-May next year, as Panchamasali Lingayats, a sub-sect of the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, considered to be BJP's core voter base. India Has Two Fathers of the Nation, PM Narendra Modi Father of New India, Says Amruta Fadnavis (Watch Video).

The Panchamasali community wants to be included in category 2A (15 per cent) of OBC reservation matrix. They are currently included under 3B (5 per cent). The indication about the state cabinet deciding in this regard came from BJP's Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is at the forefront of the Panchamasali Lingayat reservation agitation.

"There will be a historic show of strength regarding reservation. Bommai (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) will make a historic decision...you will see Bommai making an official announcement tomorrow," he told reporters here.

Panchamasali Lingayats have planned a massive convention, as a show of strength in Belagavi on Thursday. West Bengal Shocker: House Collapses Following Explosion in North 24 Parganas, 1 Dead.

Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth Seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, who is spearheading the agitation on reservation demand, said, "If the Chief Minister gives us reservation justice we will felicitate him, if he delays the decision we will sit before Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and stage our agitation."

With already 102 occupational sub-castes under 2A category sharing 15 per cent reservation, it remains to be seen how the government goes about without altering political equations, as there is likely to be some resentment by existing sub-castes under the category.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)