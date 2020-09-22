Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday reported 6,974 new COVID-19 cases and 83 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,33,850 and death toll to 8,228, the Health department said.

The day also saw the number of recoveries outnumbering new infections, with 9,073 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 6,974 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 3,082 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone, where the total number of infections so far have breached the two lakh mark.

As of September 22 evening, cumulatively 5,33,850 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,228 deaths and 4,32,450 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 93,153 active cases, 92,331 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 822 are in ICU.

As many as 26 out of total 83 deaths reported on Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Ballari and Mysuru (9), Uttara Kannada (7), Shivamogga (5), Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Tumakru (4), Kalaburagi (3), Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag and Vijayapura (2) and Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mandya and Raichur (1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,082, followed by Mysuru (443), Tumakuru (240), Hassan (235), Shivamogga (234), Dakshina Kannada (211), Davangere (198), Ballari (181), Koppal (180), and Belagavi (179) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,00,728 infections, followed by Mysuru (30,751) and Ballari (29,460).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 1,58,029, followed by Mysuru (26,051) and Ballari (25,111).

A total of 43,38,442 samples were tested so far, out of which 55,707 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Among the samples tested today 25,547 were rapid antigen tests.PTI KSU SS

