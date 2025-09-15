Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) has filed a civil defamation suit before the City Civil Court, Hyderabad, against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, seeking damages of Rs 10 crore for making "false, malicious, and defamatory" allegations.

In his plaint, filed through his counsel, P Viswajanani of PV Janani & Associates, KTR has also impleaded several media organisations and social media platforms that carried or circulated the statements. The suit seeks mandatory removal of the defamatory content, an unconditional public apology from the Union Minister, and a perpetual injunction restraining further defamatory publications.

Also Read | Google Gemini ‘Nano Banana’ AI Saree Trend Safe or Unsafe for Those Uploading Their Pictures Online? Police and Experts Warn of Data Leak.

KTR stated that on August 8, 2025, Bandi Sanjay, during a press meet, made baseless remarks linking him to the misuse of Telangana's Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), illegal phone tapping, and financial irregularities.

These comments, he said, were carried widely across television networks including ABN Telugu, NTV, TV5, V6, and ANN Telugu, as well as digital platforms such as India Today, NDTV, Deccan Herald, and the Times of India. The content also spread through social media companies, including X, YouTube, Google, and Meta (Facebook/Instagram).

Also Read | New IRCTC Train Ticket Booking Rules: Aadhaar Mandatory for Online Ticket Booking in First 15 Minutes From October 1, Says Indian Railways.

KTR argued that such remarks were made with political vendetta and amounted to a "vicious smear campaign" designed to tarnish his hard-earned reputation. He added that despite serving a legal notice on August 11, 2025, Bandi Sanjay failed to issue an apology, leaving him with no option but to approach the court.

"An elected Union Minister making such irresponsible and derogatory remarks has serious implications on the credibility, dignity, and trust of public representatives," the plaint said.

The case has been admitted before the Hon'ble Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, and the court will hear KTR's plea for damages, apology, and injunction orders against the defendants. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)