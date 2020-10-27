Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday inaugurated double bedroom houses under the Dignity Housing scheme for the needy at three locations in Hyderabad.

Out of the total 1152 double bedroom houses constructed at cost of Rs 95.58 crores, there are 840 houses in Jiayaguda, followed by Godeke Kabar (192) and Kattelmandi (120).

Also Read | India to Send 270 MT of Food Aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Speaking on the occasion Ramarao said, "As per the aspiration of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao government is providing basic amenities like - drinking water, electricity and roads to the poor people. There will be transparency in allotment of double bedroom houses. Facilities will be provided like in gated community."

He further asserted that Rao, is the only Chief Minister, who is giving Rs 1,01,116 towards Adabidda Pendli and 2BHK dignity housing to the poor in the entire country.

Also Read | Ceasefire Violation Incidents Declined Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir, Infiltration Reduced, Says Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen B S Raju.

He said the Telangana government is constructing one lakh houses in the city, stating that "anybody can verify them".

Hitting out at the previous governments in the state, he said: "During the previous government regime since, 1985, 35 years back the then government claimed about 40 lakhs houses were built. If it is true, by this time everybody would have a house." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)