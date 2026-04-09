Telangana [India], April 9 (ANI): BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) today visited the residence of senior Congress leader and former minister Jeevan Reddy in Jagtial to invite him to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on behalf of party president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Several party leaders and public representatives accompanied him during the visit.

Speaking to the media, KTR stated that Jeevan Reddy responded positively to the invitation. He said that Reddy acknowledged his long-standing personal association with KCR and expressed happiness over the visit, adding that he would meet KCR soon and announce his decision within a couple of days.

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KTR emphasised that for farmers and the poor in the state to regain stability and happiness, KCR must return as Chief Minister. He said experienced leaders like Jeevan Reddy are essential for rebuilding Telangana's growth trajectory.

Highlighting Reddy's political journey, KTR noted that he has served the Congress party for over four decades with commitment. He also recalled that KCR had invited him to join BRS even before the 2014 elections, but he continued in Congress at the time due to his loyalty to the party.

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KTR elaborated on the long-standing personal bond between KCR and Jeevan Reddy, built over four decades of mutual respect. He recalled that during KCR's first official tour of Karimnagar district as Chief Minister in 2014, development works requested by Jeevan Reddy, despite being in the opposition, were immediately sanctioned, reflecting statesmanship beyond party lines.

He also highlighted Jeevan Reddy's strong advocacy for farmers in the Assembly and his consistent fight on issues like Nizam Sugars. KTR recalled that KCR had even offered to support the revival of the sugar factory under a cooperative model, inspired by Maharashtra, with financial backing and leadership responsibility to Jeevan Reddy if he wished.

KTR thanked the Jagtial district leadership for proactively supporting the initiative and inviting Jeevan Reddy into the party fold. He appreciated their commitment to strengthening the party and working towards bringing BRS back to power, stating that Jeevan Reddy's entry would significantly strengthen the party.

Shifting focus to current governance, KTR launched a sharp critique of the Congress government, stating that over the past two and a half years, it has failed in governance and is resorting to diversionary politics to hide its inefficiencies.

He alleged that the government defaulted on the Rythu Bandhu scheme three times, accumulating dues of ₹27,000 crore to farmers, while misleading them in the name of loan waivers. He said this has led to widespread anger among farmers.

KTR strongly condemned the remarks made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that such comments were inappropriate and unbecoming of a person holding the highest office in the state. He accused the Chief Minister of using language that insults the dignity of women and goes against Telangana's cultural values.

He further accused the government of betraying youth by failing to deliver on its promise of providing two lakh jobs, leading to frustration and anger among unemployed youth.

KTR said none of the six guarantees promised by the Congress party have been fully implemented and accused the leadership of deceiving the public after claiming full awareness of the state's financial position before elections.

He also stated that dissatisfaction is growing within the Congress party itself, with even party workers expressing a desire for BRS to return to power. He accused Congress leadership of insulting its own senior leaders and undermining their self-respect.

KTR alleged that CM Revanth Reddy is acting with arrogance due to power and has failed to address public issues. He reminded that power is not permanent and said the government has lost the trust of the people. He expressed confidence that BRS will return to power with public support.

Responding to the invitation to join BRS, former minister Jeevan Reddy expressed gratitude to KTR for visiting his residence and inviting him into BRS on KCR's behalf. He said resigning from the Congress party was an emotional decision, but expressed happiness at joining BRS. He stated that he endured humiliation over the past 20 months with patience and added that, having seen many governments, he believes the present government is moving in a regressive direction. He said his decision was based on public opinion and expressed happiness at the opportunity to work under KCR's leadership. (ANI)

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